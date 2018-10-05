Paradang, former immigration boss, picks Plateau Central PDP senatorial ticket

Former Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr David Paradang, has picked the PDP ticket to contest for the Plateau Central senatorial seat.

According to the results of the primary election held in Pankshin, Paradang scored 422 votes from a total of 659, to beat five others.

Mr Mohammed Inusa-Ali, Chairman of the electoral committee, who announced the result, thanked the delegates for their orderly conduct and also lauded the aspirants for their maturity.

“The election was a `huge success’, thanks to the delegates, aspirants and party officials,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Paradang thanked the delegates for the ticket and assured them of quality representation if elected.

In Plateau North, Rep. Istifanus Gyang scored 442 votes to pick the ticket, flooring Mr Chris Giwa, former President of a faction of the NFF, who got 291 votes.

The third contender, Mr Francis Bot, withdrew from the race few hours before voting started.