Para-Military Academy: Reps pass Bill for its establishment in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun

Tom Okpe, Abuja

To provide skills and adequate training for cadets in all categories of para-military services.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed into second reading, a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Para-Military Academy Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State South-West Nigeria.

The Bill, titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigerian Para-Military Academy Ijebu-Igbo with Power to Award Its Own Degrees In Accordance with Academic Standards Prescribed By the National Universities Commission And For Related Matters Connected Therewith.’

Leading debate on the bill, sponsor, Adekoya Adesegun Abdel-Majid said the proposed institution is one with the capacity to achieve many objectives nationally, regionally and indeed internationally.

The Ogun State born lawmaker and Deputy Minority Whip of the House is a member of the opposition Peoples’Democratic Party, (PDP).

Objectives of the proposed tertiary educational institution he said is to provide necessary leadership training opportunities for officers cadet in the para-military services to help in their capabilities and skills as leaders.

The proposed academy he said, would develop in each officer cadet, the physical attributes and skills necessary to meet the requirements of a commissioned officer.

He also said the proposed institution would provide professional para-military education, designed to serve as a foundation for progressive development of cadet officers in the para-military services.

The lawmaker added that the institution would prepare officer cadets to earn degrees in those disciplines which are of special interest to the needs and aspirations of the para-military Academy of Nigeria.

“Mr Speaker and fellow colleagues, one spectacular benefiting aspect of this Paramilitary Academy when established is that the various Services: The Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Services, Nigeria Correction Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Federal Road Safety Commission when brought under one roof, will form a workable synergy, interconnected and bond for inter-agency knowledge exchange purposes,” he said.

He noted and listed some notable educatinonal institution located in different states of the country undertaking similar training as Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna, Nigeria Army University Biu, Borno, Nigeria Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies Benue, Airforce University, Bauchi, and the Police Academy Wudil Kano among others.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila unanimously passed the Bill into second reading and referred the proposed law to the House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services for further legislative inputs.