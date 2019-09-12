Pan African Online Film Festival (PAOFF), an initiative of Africa’s leading digital TV operator, StarTimes held its maiden award ceremony to honor all local professional African film and music video producers on its StarTimes ON platform.

The glamorous award which took place on Friday, 6th September, 2019 at Radisson Blu Hotel, in Lagos. featured three award categories: music video category, Short film category and the favorite film category for all local professional film and music video producers.

Speaking at the ceremony, The Brands and Marketing Director StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede noted that ‘’PAOFF could be seen as a beginning for a brand-new road of the cultural development.

And with a joint effort, there shall always emerge more local films and music that conveys the mystery and attraction of African culture to the whole world.

‘’At StarTimes, we have the believe that our audiences’ have access to our local films via StarTimes ON, which is now popular among 15 million users across Africa and enjoyed by them at any given time. The device is user friendly, favorable and very affordable, like a piece of ‘Puff Puff’.

“StarTimes ON platform is dedicated to providing ultimate entertainment and enriched experience for African online users. It provides live TV, VOD and short videos covering news, sports, movies, series, music, entertainment, documentary, kids and religion”. He concluded.

Top winners who bagged more than one award in each category were: Fun world, Emma Blaq, Emmanuel Akameh, Iyke Lawrence and Kunle Aluko.