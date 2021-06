The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami is to receive the ‘Most Outstanding Minister of the Year 2021’ award for his outstanding efforts in sustaining ICT exponential growth and the digitization of Nigeria’s emerging economy.

His emergence was based on a diligent and credible selection process which includes online voting.

According to the organizers of the ‘Elite Exclusive Magazine Public Lecture and Award/Dinner Night’, Dr. Pantami was able to deploy sterling leadership skills to position the ICT sector as the fastest growing sector in 2020, recording 14.70 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

A statement by the Publisher, Ubom Mboutidem said among other efforts by the Minister to support the digital economy is the commissioning of Emergency Communication Centres across the country.

Other high profile award recipients include Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, who got the “Most Outstanding Vice-Chancellor of the Year 2021” award.

As a first-rate education administrator, his clear-cut mission and vision to transform the university to a foremost research-intensive university has continued to guide his actions in service and infrastructural delivery.

His concerted efforts to boost revenue generation resulted in 65.14

percent increase in 2020, which also translates to improved infrastructure and training.

The award event scheduled to hold on 22 June 2021 at the Golden Hall of Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, will also reward outstanding politicians at state and national levels, personalities who have proved their mettle in philanthropic endeavours and entrepreneurial fields.

Some of the awardees in this categories are Rt. Honourable Aniekan Bassey, the Honourable Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who is to receive the ‘Most Outstanding Speaker of the Year 2020 (South-South) award; Hon. Unyime Idem, the ”Outstanding Federal Lawmaker of the Year 2021 (South-South)’;

Hon. Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejocha, ‘Outstanding Federal Lawmaker of the Year 2021 (SouthEast); Hon. Makki Yalleman ‘Outstanding Federal Lawmaker of the Year 2021 (North-West); and Moses McDaniel, the Group Managing Director – Progressives Group of Companies, the “Most Outstanding Philanthropist 2020”.

Also, a public lecture session is billed to hold during the event with the theme: “From Restructuring to Secession: Which Way Nigeria”. The speakers who are expected to present papers include Senator Shehu Sani, a renowned activist and senator in the Eight National Assembly; Dr. Mutiullah Olasupo, an associate professor and director of Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and

Development Studies, University of Abuja; and Dr. Okpe Joseph Okpe of the Federal University, Keffi.