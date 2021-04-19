Panic in Auchi Poly as Dean of students’ affairs found dead in office

Shola Eshiobo, the dean of students’ affairs at Auchi Polytechnic in Edo, died unexpectedly.

The deceased’s dead body was discovered in his office in the early hours of Sunday, according to a family source.

According to the source, the search for Eshiobo began after his wife reported that her husband had not returned home after leaving the house for work on Saturday.

“On Saturday afternoon, he went to the office after leaving the building. He explained that he was going to the office to take care of some business. When he has a lot on his plate, he usually goes to the office,” the source said.

“At about 9pm when he was not yet back home, the wife started calling his line but he did not take the calls and didn’t call back. She tried until late, still no response.

“Early on Sunday morning, she raised an alarm and told people around that the husband went to the office on Saturday but did not return. They went to the office, they saw his vehicle at the car park, but when they got into his office, they saw his lifeless body.”

The body had already been deposited at the mortuary, according to the source, who also stated that an autopsy would be performed on the deceased’s body to determine what caused his death.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary. Although we are not suspecting any foul play, for now, an autopsy will be carried out,” he added.

Mustapha Oshiobugie, the varsity’s spokesman, who confirmed the incident, said an official statement would be released by the institution in due course.

“We heard about the unfortunate incident this (Sunday) morning. The body has been taken to the morgue. An official statement will be made available on Monday,” he said.