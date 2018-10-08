Panic in Delta over fraudsters, N2.5m allegedly rip-off

Palpable tension and fear of the unknown have continued to mount in Delta State over the activities of fraudsters.

Investigation revealed that these fraudsters operate under the guise of commercial Bus operators in major cities across the state, and had allegedly ripped-off unsuspecting members of the public N2.5 million in the last six months.

Sources said their mode of operation is to woo unsuspecting members of the public through their commercial Bus operations to form a group meeting at various streets ahead of the yultide celebrations, a situation membership cards are issued with N1,000 as registration fee.

But victims in Asaba, Ughelli,Ibusa, Okpanam town,Warri, Sapele town, one of them, Ifeoma Okorie who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Sunday, said “these fraudsters operate everywhere in Delta; they use Charms to hypnotize unsuspecting members of the public;

they collected N300,00 from my parents through the registration fee and others. The GSm numbers they gave my parents, up until now, are not going through again; we have reported the matter to the police”.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Mustafa Muhammad who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Sunday, confirmed that three suspects were arrested, adding “they have confessed to be using charms to woo unsuspecting members of the public.

We are investigating the matter as there has been hue and cry by members of the public, through intelligence gathering, the police found that the operations of these fraudsters started six months ago, and we are determined to bring the fraudsters to book”.

It was gathered that these fraudsters have dominated Asaba Ughelli, Udu, Ibusa, Okpanam, especially at Nnebisi Road, where they recently took unsuspecting residents to Okpanam town and allegedly dispossessed them of their money including handsets in a nearby bush.

Mrs Williams Patricia, one of the Victims who spoke to Journalists said “we were like people who are sick as the bus driver took us to Okpanam town in a nearby bush and after touching our hands, we submitted our money to the driver and one man at the front seat”.

Addressing Journalists further, CP Muhammad disclosed that the police have mapped strategies with a view to arresting the fraudsters, and called on members of the public to always report suspicious cases to the nearest police stations in their areas, adding “the arrested Suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation”.

Meanwhile, Delta State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested 10 suspected cultists in Asaba and Ibusa.

The police boss who confirmed the arrest of the Suspects to Journalists, said, “the 10 suspects were arrested at their initiation ground in Asaba and Ibusa Community by police anti cultism team attached to the state police Command,” adding that the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.