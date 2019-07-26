Officials of the Imo State government and workers at one of the properties owned by the immediate past first lady, Nkechi Okorocha, clashed on Friday as the officials attempted to recover some assets belonging to the state.

The chairman of the committee on the discovery of stolen state government assets, Jasper Ndubuaku, said that they discovered N2bn worth of assets belonging to the state government on the premises which belonged to Okorocha’s wife.

The timely intervention of the CP calmed frayed nerves as the workers resisted government officials from gaining access into the property.

The presence of armed soldiers also prevented the development from degenerating into a free for all.

Most of the items which included office equipment, furniture, school bags, seats, kitchen appliances, and big generators said to belong to the state government were found on the premises.

Speaking to newsmen, Ndubuaku said that the Committee acted on a tip-off backed by a court order to search and recover the alleged looted government properties.

He said that on their arrival, the ex-governor’s daughter with some security personnel tried to stop them.

Ndubuaku, a former two times lawmaker at the state House of Assembly said that they had to have their way because they had a court order backing their action.

Thereafter, the opening of the warehouses and containers were done under the supervision of both parties, with security men, including the CP and journalists observing the process.

The CP directed that samples of the alleged looted government properties be taken, while both parties followed him to his office for proper documentation.

The Police chief instructed that the entire premises be sealed.

He quickly positioned security personnel at the premises to avert the breakdown of law and order.

The CP said that the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.