Panic as bombs hit gunmen’s hideouts, FG goes after IPOB

Residents of Essien Udim local government area in Imo State were panicked and confused, according to a recent article by Punch Newspapers, as a result of the Nigerian military’s recent operation in the Ikot Akpan forests.

Troops chase the gunmen to their hideouts deep inside trees, where they launched an air strike to ensure that no killer gunman escapes.

Residents were said to be terrified and panicked due to the sound of bomb blasts and gun battles.

All of this comes just one day after a group of unknown gunmen carried out a series of attacks across the state.

They allegedly attacked and set fire to a police station while also releasing some arrested suspects and carting them away with weapons. The unidentified gunmen also stormed a correctional facility, setting it ablaze and allowing over 1000 inmates to flee.

Following the incident, the immediate past Inspector General of Police stated that the attacks were carried out by IPOB.

security experts in Nigeria have already made it known that the recent attacks in the Southeastern part of Nigeria are coordinated attacks, this could possibly be because; security men are being attacked and assassinated for the past few weeks.

the Punch reported that the military operation is carried out in the state to ensure that the hoodlums who attacked the correctional centre are not left unpunished.