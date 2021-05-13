PANDEF lauds Southern govs’ resolutions, Ndume kicks

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has lauded the resolutions made by the governors of Southern part of Nigeria following a meeting in Delta State on Tuesday.

The Governors, who met mainly because of the worsening security situation in the country, made a 12-point resolution, which includes a ban on open grazing in the region.

The Governors also questioned some of the appointments made by the President Muhammadu Buhari government, as they resolved to push for federal character to be observed henceforth.

Reacting to the issues raised, the national publicity secretary of PANDEF, Hon. Ken Robinson, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the Governors did well by meeting although it was long overdue.

He said the declaration of a ban to open grazing in Southern states was apt, noting that the practice was already outdated.

“With the goings-on in the country, we had expected them to meet before now, but it is a good thing that they have met,” he said.

“This would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the southern states but also strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“Their resolutions re-emphasised our positions, particularly, on restructuring, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity.”

Robinson added: “PANDEF has repeatedly said that open grazing was outdated and should not be allowed to continue in a society like ours today.

“Those who are involved in he business should realize this and employ other ways of doing the business as it is done in other developed or developing countries.

The days of open grazing are over and the sooner those who are in that business realize it, the better for all of us.”

The PANDEF chieftain went on to express regrets that the people of the South live their lives in fear, adding that it was pleasing and reassuring that the governors touched on all the matters affecting the people.

He said: “Citizens now live in fear and are no longer able to freely pursue various livelihoods, across the country, due to the security situation.

“The governors also accentuated the issue of skewed appointments into Federal Government agencies, include security agencies.

“Recall that PANDEF National leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and 15 other prominent Nigerians are in Court with the Mr. President, over the serial breaches of the federal character in appointments by this administration.

“It is therefore pleasing and reassuring that the governors discussed these issues at their meeting and made those far-reaching resolutions.

“The positions they have taken are in tandem with the thoughts and expectations of the people of Southern Nigeria.

So, PANDEF commends them for the elaborate decisions reached. ‘Kudos’ to the Southern Governors.”

However, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has faulted the decision of Southern governors to ban open grazing of cattle.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, said Nigeria’s security problems is not about open grazing.

The issue of insecurity, he argued, is unique to each geopolitical zone.

The lawmaker said: “The governors are deviating from the matter. The problem is not about open grazing. The problem is security.

Most of the insecurity problems confronting Nigeria is not in the bush.

“We have four different types of security challenges.

We have the insurgency in the North East, IPOB through the Eastern Security Network is creating insecurity in the South East, there is banditry in the North West.

“It is only in the North Central that we have issues of farmers-herders clashes. There is less problem in the South – West except for the clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers and the agitators for the Yoruba nation.

“Similarly, in the South – South, they are trying to instigate the avengers but so far the area is peaceful. The issue of insecurity is unique to each zone.”

Ndume, however, reiterated that the military must be provided with adequate weapons to prosecute the war against insurgency.

He also said salaries and allowances of military personnel ought to be paid in time.

He, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to priorities the issue of security.

“That means even if they will stop paying us and use the money to tackle security. Is it not when you are secure that you talk of other things? It is not only the politicians but everybody.

“If you know that you cannot move out of your house and they say sacrifice your salary, won’t you do it? Many people are working from home, yet they are being paid.

They should stop paying salaries and address the whole issue of insecurity. If you don’t have money, stop paying salaries and allowances and use the money to provide security.

“If you are borrowing money to provide infrastructure, why can’t we borrow money to protect our people?” Ndume said.

Ndume commended the troops for their response to the latest attack by the Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

“On Tuesday evening, around 6pm, a group of Boko Haram insurgents wanted to infiltrate Maiduguri but the armed forces responded swiftly and neutralize and repelled the insurgents.

“I understand that most of the insurgents were killed. The Army, Air Force, police and the civilian JTF, played a very significant role in repelling the insurgents.

If such reaction from the armed forces is sustained, the insurgents would be repelled whenever they surface anywhere in the North-East,” he said.