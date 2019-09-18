The world number four woman tennis player overcame early wobble to reach quarter-finals at Pan Pacific Open in home town, Osaka, Japan.

Naomi Osaka is the reigning champion in women’s singles at the Australian Open, reached the quarterfinals on the Pan Pacific Open by beating qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-Three on Wednesday.

Osaka, who was damaged twice early within the match, is trying to win her first title in her hometown after ending runner-up in 2016 and 2018.

She was forced to come from a double break down in the opening set against Bulgarian qualifier Tomova.

Osaka will meet both Yulia Putintseva or Russian qualifier Varvara Flink.