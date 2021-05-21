Pan-African body to partner with Lagos for promotion of black arts and culture

An organization, Afrika Peace Festival of Arts and Culture (APFAC), is to collaborate with the Lagos State Government to promote black heritage, traditions, customs, and other aspects of indigenous life on the continent and the diaspora.

It is an initiative of United States of Afrika Peace Festival of Arts and Culture conceived in 2013.

It was officially registered in Georgia, the United States as a non-profit, non-partisan global dynamic networking think-tank of high-level Pan-African leaders from across the globe with clearly defined goals centered on developing their communities and fostering strong bilateral economic relationships between them and the rest of the world.

Its mission statement says: “APFAC is the continuation of the Pan African Movement towards global PEACE as conceived by our founding father, Marcus Garvey, who said that ‘Africa for Africans at home and abroad’ and also that ‘A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.’

“On these two premises, APFAC is envisaged to be both a local and international Pan African Festival of Arts and Culture for comprehensive evaluation of the socio-economic, political, and intellectual development of Pan African youths in the 21st century.

“One of the pre-eminent objectives of APFAC is to consistently celebrate whatever strides that have been achieved in the march of Pan Africans towards sustainable accomplishment by the presentation of the Annual Global Peace Awards, to serve as veritable motivation for youths to continue to progress satisfactorily on all fronts on the global terrain.”

It adds: “Consequently, other objective of APFAC are: *Establish a well-organized, well-resourced and properly promoted Afrika Peace festival of Arts and Culture. *Use the festival as a catalyst for social and economic advancement of Pan-Africanism.

*Provide an opportunity and a platform for Pan-African youths to express themselves to the local and international media and the general public in the manner that will make them proud of their past and prepare them towards a greater and better future as a people with common heritage.

*Create cohesion between the Art industry, Government and Private Sectors; harmonizing tribes, cultures and languages.”

It added that proceeds from the Afrika Peace Festival of Arts and Culture which is a non-profit and nonpartisan endeavour will be put into a sustainable community programme for African communities.”

APFAC’s directors are Azubuike Chinedum Okoronkwo, Patrick Durodola, Franchesska Berry, Nivian Duka (Afrikan Simba), Mwalimu Kabaila, Chimaraoke Okoronkwo and Tonye Irims.