Kano – Some residents of Kano State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for expanding the social register from 2.6 million to 3.6 million households in the country.

The residents said on Monday in Kano that the gesture would go along way in ameliorating the suffering of the people.

Buhari earlier in a broadcast said: ”I have directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

”This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programme.”

Mr Kawu Hassan said that the monthly stipend would go a long way in ameliorating the financial problems of vulnerable people.

Breaking: 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nigeria

Mrs Amina Salisu, another resident, also commended the federal government for the gesture which would help the poor and the aged in the society.

Also, Mr Adewole Momoh said that the President’s announcement was a welcome development that would take care of some family needs.

Another resident, Mr Muhammad Kasim said that expanding the social register would boost economic activities particularly in the benefiting rural communities. (NAN)