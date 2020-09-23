Pakistan Man buys wife land on moon as wedding gift

A resident of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, Sohaib Ahmed bought a lunar land in the region called ‘Sea of Vapour’ for $45 from the International Lunar Lands Registry as a wedding gift for his wife.

In an interview on SAMAA TV’s programme, 23-year old Ahmed said he was inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had also purchased land on the moon in the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’ region.

Pakistani man buys land on moon for his wife as a wedding gift… 😦😦 pic.twitter.com/qdsZSYu0Tj — Hoor Ul Jannat (@HoorUlJannat5) September 18, 2020

Reacting to the gift Madiha, Ahmed’s wife said everyone thought it was a joke till she showed the documents.

She said “At first everyone thought it was a joke, but then I showed them the documents and then they believed it,”.

Daily Times gathered that own land on the moon includes; Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, John Travolta, Nicole Kidman, Sushant Singh Rajput.