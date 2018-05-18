So Painful! Actress, Aishat Abimbola Buried In Canada Amidst Tears

“Friends and family of late actress, Aishat Abimbola were in tears as they said their final goodbye to her in in far away Canada yesterday.”

The interment was conducted on Thursday, May 17, 2018, according to Islamic tenets.

Friends, family members and fans of the actress gathered in Canada to bid her final farewell.”

“The popular actress and producer, died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 after a career that spanned more than a decade.”

“The actress whose name will always be synonymous with the “Omoge Campus” movie, died of breast cancer in Canada.

Ms Abimbola died on Tuesday, leaving behind two children, siblings, and a parent.”