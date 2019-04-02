Pa Fasinro, a true father of Lagos – Tinubu

Patrick Okohue

Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described elder statesman Pa Hassan Fasinro who died on Sunday as a true father of Lagos and a committed progressive.

He said Papa fought to establish the rule of law and to give Lagosians a democratic egalitarian society, adding “He believed in the innate goodness of the people and that democratic governance would help our people realise their fullest potentials”.

In a condolence message to the Fasinro family he personally signed and released Monday night by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said Fa Fasinro contributed immensely to Lagos and Nigeria as a lawyer, politician, administrator, legislator, author, and community leader, adding that he would be deeply missed.

Titled “Pas Fasinro: A True Father of Lagos,” the statement reads:

“Alhaji Hassan Adisa Fasinro was a true father of Lagos. Born and bred here, he personified the best of Lagos and dedicated his life to making Lagos a place of progressive governance, cultural richness and social justice for all its people. He lived and breathed Lagos till his last breath.

“A committed progressive, Papa fought to establish the rule of law and to give Lagosians a democratic egalitarian society. He believed in the innate goodness of the people and that democratic governance would help our people realize their fullest potentials.

“He contributed immensely to Lagos and Nigeria as a lawyer, politician, administrator, legislator, author, and community leader. A devout Muslim, he committed himself to the betterment of humankind and the history of his life bears the fruits of his selfless devotion to the people.

“Whether as the first Clerk of the Lagos City Council or Senator representing Lagos State, he gave his best. Pa Fasinro truly served Lagos to the best of his abilities. As such he shall always stand as an example to all of us.

“He was elected to the Senate under the Unity Party of Nigeria, a progressive party that is one of the ideological precursors of the Alliance for Democracy, Action Congress of Nigeria and All Progressives Congress.

“Pa Fasinro was an important factor in the political and traditional histories of Lagos. On the political and administrative fronts, Pa Fasinro was Lagos Town Council Clerk when that Council was an administrative unit of Lagos created under a new Local Government Law in succession to the council created by the 1941 Ordinance.

He also participated in the reorganisation of the Town Council by late Premier Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Regarding further reorganisation of the council, Pa Fasinro was a strong ally and wise adviser when I spearheaded creation of additional councils in the state to accelerate economic development in Lagos.

“Pa Fasinro believed that local government councils were training grounds for future leaders at the state and federal levels and he worked hard to turn this wise belief into practical reality.

“We are grateful to Allah for granting Baba a long and eventful life of almost a century and for allowing him time to accomplish so much and to enrich so many lives.

“The country and Lagos greatly benefited from his wise counsel. Lagos and the nation shall miss him greatly. The Muslim Ulammah in Lagos, South-west and indeed Nigeria will deeply miss him.

“We take some solace in that Pa Fasinro left behind talented and able children who will carry on his progressive legacy. My prayer is that God grant the family the strength and grace to continue to contribute to the improvement of Lagos and Nigeria as our beloved Pa Fasinro would want them to do.

“May Almighty Allah also grant Baba Aljanna Fridaus”.