P-YES: FG set to flag off 774,000 public works jobs set

The government will continue with policies of social protection and people empowerment despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday.

The President spoke at the State House during the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES). He restated his administration’s commitment to youth development and poverty alleviation.

The President, who described P-YES as a cornerstone of his administration’s social and economic development strategies, said it was part of the overall policy of ensuring that 100 million Nigerians were lifted out of poverty in 10 years.

Daily Times gathered that the P-YES launch, which is aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the local government areas, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi.

The President said: “The P-YES is also part of the plan that we adopted in 2016 in which we empowered One hundred youths from each of the 774 local government areas with the necessary tools to acquire skills and establish small businesses.

“Given the success of that initiative, we are now committed to creating 774,000 jobs across all the LGAs, through the P-YES programme.”

President Buhari, who took a tour of P-YES tools and equipment displayed at the forecourt of Presidential Villa expressed delight that the materials showcased represent the fruits of the initiatives by his administration in 2016.

“All the tools, machines and equipment that are exhibited here, are products of the efforts of these empowered youth entrepreneurs.

“I note with particular pleasure that they were all fabricated in Nigeria by Nigerian youths using locally sourced materials. This is a wonderful and uplifting achievement.