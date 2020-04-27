The Oyo State Government has pledged to ensure the safe return of an indigene of the state identified as Peace Ufuoma Busari who was recently put up for sale on the internet in Lebanon for $1000.

The government’s pledge was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Diaspora to Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Sarumi-Aliyu said the state was liaising with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to facilitate the lady’s safe return home.

The governor’s aide, who said that the victim was yet to be located, called on citizens of Oyo State who might know her, especially her family members, to call cell phone number 07025512891.

Sarumi-Aliyu commended NIDCOM for the role it had been playing in the matter.

“We will continue to liaise and collaborate with Mrs Abike Dabiri and work with the Federal Government to ensure our citizen is returned home safely.

“We also call on the citizens of Oyo State who may know this lady, especially her family, to please contact the SSA on Diaspora to the Governor of Oyo State so we can work with the family to understand how the lady left the country,” she said.

Sarumi-Aliyu said the state government would not tolerate the trafficking of its indigenes to foreign countries.

“We, however, need the full cooperation of those leaving the country so that we may be there to assist them if the need arises.

“We want to be able to guarantee the safety of our citizens leaving the country henceforth.

“The Oyo State Government wants to know the whereabouts of Peace Ufuoma Busari and my discussion with the DG NIDCOM indicated that her commission has been able to secure a promise from the Lebanese mission to find her and hand her over to us.

“We want to advise the Lebanese government to kindly fast-track the process of locating Peace Ufuoma Busari and handing her over to us,” Sarumi-Aliyu stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dabiri-Erewa had taken up the case of Busari after one Wael Jerros had put her up for sale for $1000 in Lebanon.

The Lebanese government had described the act as inhuman and had immediately launched a manhunt for Jerros.

He was eventually arrested on April 21 and would be prosecuted for human trafficking.(NAN)