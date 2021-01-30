Oyo to enforce sanitation order — Daily Times Nigeria

The Oyo State Government will today enforce the restriction order between 6am and 9am during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke.

According to the statement, vehicular and human movements except for those on essential duties will be restricted during the period.

The commissioner therefore, directed all the chairmen of local governments and local council development areas to ensure compliance in their respective domains and ensure that citizens utilise the period to clean their surroundings.

He also directed all directors of environmental health services in the 33 council areas and 35 development areas in the state to monitor the exercise as a matter of duty.

“Shop owners, market men and women, security operatives, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria (ACCOMORAN) and the general public should comply with the directive” the statement said.