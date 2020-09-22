Oyo State govt warns schools against non-compliance with COVID-19 rules

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State government has warned head-teachers of primary schools in the state against non-compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

This was just as it queried some schools that refused to comply with extant guidelines for resumption in the state. Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, gave the warning on Monday during a statewide monitoring of schools in Ibadan, the state capital.

It will be recalled that the state government trained 2,454 headteachers on safe resumption of schools in the state penultimate week.

During the compliance monitoring, Dr. Adeniran, who led a team of management members from Standard and Quality Assurance Department, frowned at the poor compliance of teachers and pupils in some schools, as some of them were seen without facemasks and flouting social distancing instructions.

At some schools, Dr. Adeniran noted that the compliance level was not encouraging, while the team did not meet teachers in others.

Pupils did not comply with extant guidelines of social distancing and use of nosemasks. In another development, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has presented instruments of office to the newlyinstalled Alamodu of Ago-Amodu, His Royal Highness, Oba Johnson Akinloye Olaoye, Olaewe III, at AgoAmodu, Saki East Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, during the coronation at Baptist Day School, AgoAmodu, Makinde noted that his administration would not leave any stones unturned in ensuring that dividends of democracy got to all, adding that all mechanisms would be put in place for desired change to be achieved.

He pointed out that efforts of traditional leaders in socioeconomic development could not be underestimated and that the present administration would work with both local councils and the traditional leaders to ensure campaign promises were fulfilled.