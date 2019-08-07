Governor Seyi Makinde approves the sum of N500,000 to be paid as bursary to each Oyo State indigene at the Nigeria.

The Oyo state governor welcomed representatives of Oyo indigenes, said his administration will continue to prioritise education as the foundation upon which sustainable development will be built.

Adding that his administration is committed to fulfilling campaign promise to prioritise the welfare of workers and pensioners.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Makinde approved the bursary to cater for the 2019/2020 session of Oyo state indigenes in the Nigerian Law School. He said that the reason for the disbursement was to encourage the students and to assist them to achieve greatness in their academic pursuits.