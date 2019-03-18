Oyo Speakership: Ibarapa youths’ canvass support for Ogundoyin in 9th Assembly

‎By Patrick Okohue

The Ibarapa Youths’ Vanguard has appealed to all newly elected members into the Oyo State House of Assembly to zone it’s speakership position to Ibarapa region.‎

‎The Youths in ‎a statement signed by its Coordinator, Ojebola Opeoluwa Matthew and its General Secretary, Ogunjimi Sunday also called on ‎stakeholders in Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reward the zone for its massive support with the Speakership position,‎ saying the zone has been committed to the PDP since 1999.‎

The group said its current member who was re-elected, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin representing Ibarapa East Local Government has the leadership qualities for a vibrant legislative arm in the state.‎

“Adebo Ogundoyin is the only returning PDP member in the state legislative chamber and it is not only appropriate to support his emergence as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, but to also make our state set the pace of a new generation of leaders by having the youngest Speaker in the history of Nigeria.

‎”Politically, Oyo State has always set pace for good things in the Nigeria, the era of the Late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo can attest to this fact. Today with the clamour for a new set of young leaders, we are extremely confident that Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin would raise the bar of quality representation of the people,” Ojebola said.‎

The group is also seeking the support of the Governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde and all stakeholders in the state for the only PDP returning member, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin representing Ibarapa East constituency.‎

According to the statement, aside this going to be a reward for the overwhelming support and loyalty given to PDP in Ibarapaland, it will also be a record breaking achievement having the first young speaker in Nigeria, as the pace setter state.

“We are not in doubt of our son (Adebo Ogundoyin) capability and credibility to lead the Oyo State 9th house of Assembly, because we are proud of what he has done so far despite joining the 8th Assembly barely eight months ago.

“We believe his political records can also speak for him, as the only PDP Assembly member in the state in this outgoing dispensation, he did not only deliver his ward and local government to PDP and Governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, he equally delivered the zone, this is a testament of how connected he is with his people,” the statement added.

‎The group noted that zoning the speakership seat to Ibarapaland will make the ruling party in the state stronger for rewarding loyalty and hardwork, adding that they can also guarantee a cordial and progressive relationship between the house under Debo Ogundoyin and the executive, under SEyi Makinde.‎