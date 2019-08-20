*We have no such letter – Presidency

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has bowed to pressure as she has purportedly sent her letter of resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari following the allegations of N3 billion fraud levelled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mrs. Oyo-Ita, who is currently under investigation by the EFCC over the alleged N3 billion duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case bowed to pressure from relatives, who advised her to resign her position over her health condition.

She has been at home on sick leave and was conspicuously absent at the presidential retreat for ministers-designate at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

According to an anonymous source, the embattled head of service decided to quit her position because of the controversy surrounding the allegations against her.

“She has decided to quit her position because of the controversy surrounding the allegations against her, her state of health and advice from family members. She is however, still determined to meet with President Buhari to prove her innocence,’’ the source added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has reacted to the alleged resignation letter purportedly forwarded to it by the embattled head of the civil service, saying it is not in possession of any such letter.

Reacting to the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said that the Presidency has no such letter.

He said that “thanks. We have no such letter here; in the event that such a letter exists, we will let the public know.’’

Daily Times recalls that Mrs. Oyo-Ita is being investigated by the EFCC over alleged N3 billion duty tour allowances falsification and fraud.

Oyo-Ita is said to have being granted an administrative bail, but is now hospitalised under the close watch of the anti-graft agency.

She was appointed as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in acting capacity in October 2015 and confirmed in January 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.