Oyo HoA passes new legislation against rape, sexual offences

Oyo state government has approved a new law against rape and sexual offences with minors in the State. The new law stipulates that anyone found guilty will serve a five-year jail term or a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) or both, Daily Times gathered.

This new law was passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

This new law reaffirms the commitment to the Oyo State House of Assembly to protect child’s right by passing the Child Sexual Offences bill, 2019 into law.

The bill was was introduced to the house by the lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North Constituency, Olawumi Oladeji.

The new law stipulates that anyone engaged in sexual act with a child (minors) is guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a minimum of five years imprisonment or minimum of N500, 000 or both.

Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin while speaking, lamented the rising cases of child abuse in the society, noting that the just-passed bill is an effort towards ending rape, child abuse and other sexual offenses.

Ogundoyin said that the Oyo State government is obviously committed to nipping rape and other sexual offenses in the bud, and relevant laws are needed to ensure offenders are duly punished.

He said, “Aside offenders of domestic sexual violence, any person who causes pornographic materials to be sent to public space or cyberspace to which a child may have access is guilty of an offence and also liable upon conviction to five years imprisonment or fine of N500,000 or both.

“Likewise, any person who stigmatizes a victim of sexual offences under this just-passed bill is guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to maximum of two years imprisonment and maximum fine of N200, 000.

“The committee on women affairs a and community development have done a commendable work and we trust the executive will assent the law in no time for proper implementation and effectiveness,” he said.

