Oyo Guber Hopeful Ayo Karim Holds Grand Dinner

Youthful Managing Director of Costain Plc, Ayodeji Karim recently sealed his political ambition as he moved a step further by staging a dinner for his friends in Ibadan. The ex British soldier is one of the new entrants making waves in Oyo State politics, Karim is positioning himself to take over the baton of the State from Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2019.

The strictly all friends dinner was held at the prestigious Mauve 21 Event Centre in Ibadan and it was a night of networking, where the politician took his friends and associates on a voyage unveiling his lofty dreams and vision for Oyo State.

Present at the dinner were politicians, businessmen and people from all walks of life. The highlight of the dinner was the unveiling of the campaign website of Ayo Karim. The unveiling witnessed plenty of razzmatazz and fireworks, when the politician made his first tweet and posted a message on instagram.

Spotted at the dinner were high net worth individuals individuals like Babs Aina, Toheef Sanni, Ayo Obanikoro, Sheriff Gabiawu, Ade Kekere-Ekun, Ibrahim Umar, Kayode Llanihun, Kola Badmus, Deji Aboderin, Bidemi Osoba, Akinwumi Akintayo and a host of other businessmen and corporate players.