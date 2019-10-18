Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has expressed the state’s readiness to launch it’s vigilante services and the State Development Association for Socio-Economic Renaissance (OYODASER).



Makinde made this known when the state chapter of the vigilante group and ExeCommunity Development Committees paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Ibadan.



According to him, the establishment of the outfits before the end of the year would help complement existing security agencies to curb crime in the society.

READ ALSO Kano State Govt. committed to addressing youth unemployment— Ganduje





He noted that his government was ready to partner with the vigilante and CDC to find lasting solution to internal security challenges in the state.



Makinde said that his administration was working to nip insecurity in the bud, saying that the state security architecture was also linked to the emerging South-West security structure code-named ”Operation Amotekun”.

He said that the South-West zone would soon launch the operation, to complement internal security in all its states.



”The South-West governors have met several times and agreed to launch the new unconventional security architecture that will not conflict with the Federal Government’s security structures,” Makinde said.

He said the move would help to curb the menace of insecurity across the South-West.

‘I have seen the work of CDC and vigilante as an organisation and we want to ensure that their activities are strong and more effective.



”It is clear that government cannot do it alone when it comes to the issue of security, so we need to work together.

“My idea of moving the state forward involves mass mobilisation, rallying people to support government’s effort and I know that the organisation, (CDC) is in the best position to carry that out.



“We need your cooperation if we want government efforts to be felt by the people of the state”. Makinde said.

He further reiterated the commitment of his administration to its four cardinal points, which are Security, Health, Education and Economic Expansion”.



He called on the council members to assist the state in ensuring that its nooks and crannies are clean, safe and habitable, by joining hands with government to have zero tolerance for poor sanitation.



Earlier in his address, Alhaji Hameed Shittu, Chaitrman of the state chapter of CDC and vigilante groups, said that the two associations were ready to complement the efforts of the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Shittu said that this would promote security of lives and property in the communities and assist in curbing incidences of crimes.



He added that the council was also established to promote communal spirit and sense of belonging among the people.



According to the governor, it would also help create an atmosphere of friendliness, which would engender cooperation of all the people in the Community Development Schemes and the state’s programmes and policies.