The Oyo State Government has called for Federal Government intervention in rehabilitating ailing federal roads across the state.



The state Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Prof Raphael Afonja, made the appeal in Ibadan on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen during an assessment tour of Oyo-Iseyin road.



It would be recalled that the Oyo-Iseyin road had attracted public outcry because of its state of disrepair.



He said the call for assistance was necessitated by paucity of funds on the part of the state government.



Afonja said that the federal government had made it clear that it would not reimburse states that embarked on such projects.



He however said the state government had commenced work on the Moniya-Iseyin to reduce the challenges faced by the people.



“We do not currently have the financial muscle to embark on the reconstruction of the Iseyin-Oyo road.



“We will explore the possibility of attracting federal government’s attention to reconstruct the road.



“As a government, we shall open up communication channels to ensure that the Iseyin-Oyo road makes the list of federal government’s priority projects,” he said.

(NAN)