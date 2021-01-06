Oyo gives roadside traders 7 days to vacate — Daily Times Nigeria

The Oyo State government has given road side traders across the state seven days to vacate.

Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, gave the order while sensitising roadside traders at Molete under-bridge, Challenge, Ring Road and Eleyele Market in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Oyeleke said the affected traders have until January 12 to vacate the roadsides, adding that “erring traders will face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the deadline.”

He said that the present administration in the state had zero tolerance for street trading due to the hazards associated with the practice.

The commissioner said roadside trading was detrimental to the safety of the traders and buyers, adding that the practice constitutes environmental nuisance.

“There have been reports of trailers and other vehicles losing control and killing roadside traders in Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state,” he said.

Oyeleke urged all and sundry to embraced the clean and green initiative to add aesthetics to the roads.

READ ALSO: Oyo HoA passes new legislation against rape, sexual offences

He said that Governor Seyi Makinde had fulfilled his promise of not getting rid of trading or markets on major roads in the state until alternative spaces and shops were provided.

He said that alternative spaces such as the Scout Camp at Challenge in Ibadan and neighborhood markets across the states were made available for the traders to occupy free of charge.