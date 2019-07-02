…as governor vows to shock critics with performance in first 100 days

By Patrick Okohue

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last election in Oyo State, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, has withdrawn from the agreement he and his party had to cooperate with Governor Seyi Makinde.

This is even as Makinde has vowed to shock his supporters and critics alike with his superlative performance within the first 100 of his administration.

Lanlehin and other governorship candidates in the state, including that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Sharafadeen Alli and Chief Bolaji Ayorinde of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had formed an alliance with Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The parties had adopted Makinde as their governorship candidate against the candidate of the APC, Chief Bayo Adelabu.

But Lanlehin, in a statement by his media office Tuesday, said he was opting out because of Makinde’s non-compliance with the spirit and letters of the terms of agreement reached before the gubernatorial poll.

He however said his party, the ADC, is at liberty to remain in the coalition, and believes it should, in fact, remain.

The statement read: “Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (Solan), Oyo State Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) hereby announces forthwith, his personal withdrawal from the coalition he has with Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor.

“Recall that Senator Lanlehin, former Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) joined forces with other opposition parties’ governorship candidates to back Makinde, and the gubernatorial victory was thereupon resounding.

“Lanlehin, who hinged his decision to quit the coalition on what he termed Governor Makinde’s non compliance with the spirit and letters of the terms of the gubernatorial pre-election agreement reached, however maintains that his party, the ADC is at liberty to remain in the coalition, and believes it should, in fact, remain.

“Lanlehin, going forward, states that while he remains a committed member of the ADC, he would adopt a ‘siddon look’ posture in the governance of Oyo State and allied matters.”

I a related development, Governor Seyi Makinde has said he is confident that his government would dwarf the returns of some past government’s eight year record.

The governor stated this while performing the swearing-in ceremony of the secretary to the government of the state, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun .

The governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa told a packed audience made up of party leaders and officials of his administration that he picked Mrs. Adeosun as the Oyo government’s secretary, was not just because she is a woman but her competence and capabilities.

According to him, there is the usual divide between politicians and technocrats in making such appointments.

His words: “Some people would argue that the best person for the job is a politician, who understands the terrain as they put it.

Others would say the engine room of government must be manned by a technocrat, who knows his or her onions.

“But I must state that we need a focused government which will deliver on its terms. We need capacity and lots of efficiencies and we need a packed personality who, in a way, encapsulates all of that.”

He further stated that he was convinced that Mrs Adeosun would bring to bear on the state her wealth of experience which is expected to lift the standard of service delivery and performance.

He added: “The essence of governance is service to the people, and I have no doubt that the new SSG will propel this government to expected cruising level such that the achievements we will be rolling out within the first 100 days would more than dwarf the meagre returns some of the past governments recorded even in eight years.

“Her profile speaks for her. She has been a well-trained pharmacist with capacities in different sectors of human and personnel development. She has worked in our Nigerian terrain and abroad.

She has a world view that would easily afford her the opportunity to make the difference on the job.”

He also stated that the appointment of Adeosun has highlighted his government’s statement that parents need to educate their wards, whether boy or girl and that there is no limit to the level an educated person can rise to.

While declaring that the appointment has showcased his government as women friendly, the governor said: “I have stated it clearly, we will not discriminate against anyone and we mean just that.”