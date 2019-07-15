Our Reporter

As part of concerted efforts to reposition the Federal Road Safety Corps’ highest Citadel of learning, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has appointed Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Nseobong Charles Akpabio MON, fdc as the new Commandant FRSC Academy, UDI, Enugu State. Akpabio was the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 3 ,Yola before his appointment.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, ACM Nseobong Akpabio is taking over from Assistant Corps Marshal Edward Zamber who has been redeployed to RS3HQ Zonal Command Yola, Adamawa state as the Zonal Commanding Officer.

Kazeem also gave the list of other Officers posted to the academy in the reorganisation that was released by last week Friday as; Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Obed Shekarau, former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer to resume at the academy as Head of Department, Physical and Regimental Studies, DCC Chorrie Mutaa as Head of School, General Studies, DCC Silas Eze as Head of Studies, Information and Communication Technology and Chief Route Commander Boniface Iyakhemie to resume as Provost of the Academy among others.

Speaking during the induction of the newly posted Officers at the Academy, the Corps Marshal charged them in a paper titled, ‘ Ethics, Commitment, Patriotism and Service Delivery’ that the FRSC as a public organization with commitment to eradicate road traffic crashes through well defined strategies cannot afford to fail in its responsibilities.

According to him ” As members of the Corps, we must make optimal contributions to its growth and development which are predicated on public approval of quality of service delivery”

He called on the newly redeployed Commandant and other staff of the academy to work within the arm bit of the regulations guiding their performance.

According to him, ” Those who have been charged with leadership responsibilities must lead and guide their wards well within the regulations while the followers must also comport themselves well to achieve the desired symmetry of overall accomplishment.

Anything short of these would result to an aberration capable of tarnishing the hard earned reputation of the Corps and we cannot allow this to happen”

Concluding, the Corps Marshal reminded them that road safety is everybody’s business to accomplish, the FRSC Service Compact with all Nigerians is every staff’s business and together we shall deliver.