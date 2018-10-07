Oyewuni, Fadahunsi, Ola-Oluwa get PDP senatorial tickets

…Akinroye for Reps

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the results of the senatorial primary election for Osun West Senatorial District with Akogun, Dr. Kamorudeen Lere Oyewumi emerging as winner.

The PDP has also declared Alhaji Ganiu Ola-Oluwa as the party candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District and Chief Ademigba Fadahunsi as the PDP flag bearer for Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District.

In the election which could best be described as consensus in Osun West Senatorial District, Akogun Lere Oyewumi polled 734 votes out of 1000 delegates screened by the PDP for the Primary.

The party has also announced Dr. Kolapo k Akinroye as its flag bearer for Ayedaade, Irewole and Isokan Federal Constituency for the 2019 general election. In a keenly contested election held at Fatima area Ako, Ikire in Irewole Local Government area of the state, Dr. Akinroye polled 148 votes to defeat his runner-up Rafiu Adelani Ajanaku who scored 108 votes.

Speaking with The Daily Times shortly after his election, the PDP flag bearer for Osun West Senatorial District Akogun Oyewumi assured the electorate in the district of his preparedness to provide qualitative representation at the Upper House if elected in next year’s election.