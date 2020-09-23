Oyetola urges Nigerian varsities to intensify research on COVID-19

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged Nigerian universities to focus more attention on research that would lead to the cure for the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Oyetola said it was high time the leadership of the nation’s tertiary institutions, particularly universities, proved their strength in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

The governor spoke at the 9th virtual convocation ceremony of the Osun State University on Monday in Osogbo.

According to Oyetola, universities must continue to bear the creativity and innovation torch for the society, most importantly at this critical time when the whole world is moving from physical to virtual engagement.

“As we are all aware, this convocation is novel in view of the fact that it is the first virtual convocation ceremony of this university and in the history of public universities in Nigeria.

“This new normal is an invitation to the university to show leadership in a world looking up to the Ivory Tower for solutions to novelties and daunting challenges.

READ ALSO: Oyetola hails Pa Fasoranti at 94

“At this critical time when the whole world is moving from physical to virtual engagement, the University must continue to bear the creativity and innovation torch for the industry and the society.

“I charge the University to lead the society out of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and prepare the world for eventualities that may come in the future,” the governor said.

He urged the graduates to take advantage of the numerous opportunities inherent in the global pandemic by looking inward to employ the entrepreneurial skills and competencies, which the university had imbued in them to be job creators and employers of labour.

Oyetola also said his government was committed to do all possible things required to ensure that the institution achieved its vision and mandate.