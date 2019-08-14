As Muslims join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2019 edition of the Eid-el –Kabir , Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has enjoined Nigerians of all faith to pray for peace and unity of the country.

Oyetola who made the call in a Sallah message in Osogbo said peace and tolerance with prayers would go a long way in saving the country from its current challenges.

He said that meaningful development for the wellbeing of all Nigerians could only be achieved with peace, urging Muslims to embrace the tenets of peaceful co-existence as the catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state and nation

According to him, “Islam preaches peace, tolerance and mutual respect amongst members of every community, irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

Governor Oyetola also stressed the need for privileged Nigerians to be sources of blessings to others for sustainable peace as commanded by the Almighty Allah, while calling on the traditional rulers, community and religious leaders to continue praying for sustainable peace in Osun and the country in general.