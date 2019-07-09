Olaniyi Ajibola, Osogbo

Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola has assured that the backlog of salaries of civil servants in the state would be cleared without delay and has reiterated the resolve of his government to sustain prompt and full payment of salaries to workers.

It would be recalled that former Governor Rauf Aregbesola during his second term in office came up with the modulated salary scheme in which workers from grade level eight upward received a certain percentage of their salaries and as a result leaving huge arrears yet to be settled.

The governor, who was hosted by civil servants in the state over his victory at the Supreme Court, described the 8-month long litigation as tough and a big distraction.

“I will not only sustain the payment of your full salary, but by the grace of God, I’ll pay your arrears. I will prioritise your welfare as I have no reason not to hit the ground running; we will deliver on our promises.

“The journey was tough and full of distractions. It was a difficult period for planning. Anytime you made a move to plan, you remember that it is only if all things are equal. You did not know how long you could plan.

”Now that the battle is over, I call on everybody, including our opponents to support us to move the state forward because I believe in participatory government,” the governor resorted.

He however urged the civil servants to believe in the administration, be dedicated and display utmost commitment to their duties, saying they are the machinery through which dividends of democracy would be delivered to the people through their efficiency and effectiveness.

Present at the reception were the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Head of Service Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies among others.