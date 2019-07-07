Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Osun state government has lauded the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the victory of Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the September 22 and 27, 2018 governorship election in the state.

According to the state government, the judgment was not unexpected, describing it as justice well served and a knockout that has put an end to the drama, shenanigans and frivolities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In a press release by the Supervisor, Ministry of Information and Strategy in the state, Adelani Baderinwa, the government maintained that Oyetola’s administration was not expecting anything less than the affirmation of the popular mandate given to the governor by vast majority of the people of the state on the election day.

“The jubilation in town on the Supreme Court judgment on Friday was a confirmation of the fact that majority of the people of Osun voted for Gov. Oyetola during the election and the APC to continue our good work. If otherwise, they would not come out to jubilate over the Supreme Court judgment.

“As a popular government, we were not in any way worried on what was going to be the decision of the Supreme Court. We knew we won the election and we had a good case before the court.

So, we were relaxed and hopeful. The PDP’s petition was frivolous and amounted to mere distraction,” the statement asserted.

It noted that while the legal battle over his victory lasted, Gov. Oyetola was not worried, saying that “while the unnecessary distraction is gone, Osun people should expect more of progressive development and delivery of good governance.

“Goodness has come to stay in the state of Osun. Oyetola is a very intelligent, cool and calm person. He is focused. Despite the legal battle, he never seized to work effectively as the governor of the state.

“We have had a good foundation for eight years, so Oyetola will leverage on that because he was the engine room. He will surely deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“We welcome the verdict of the apex court; we commend the judges for upholding the truth, justice and electoral victory of Gov. Oyetola and the APC.

We commend the people of the state for their support before, during and after the governorship election. The victory is for the people of Osun.

“The verdict has put an end to the false hope, fallacies, distractions, insinuations and drama of the defeated PDP and its candidate, Adeleke.”