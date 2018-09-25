Oyetola denies rift with Aregbesola Aregbesola, commends Osun electorate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, has denied alleged rift between him and the outgoing Governor Rauf Aregbesola over last Saturday’s election.

Oyetola described insinuations in some quarters to that effect as “irrational and present only in the imagination of detractors out to create disaffection within the APC camp ahead of Thursday’s Governorship Rerun”.

He added that Aregbesola is the model of the governorship project and a dogged driver of good governance continuity, saying he has at all-time provided responsible leadership.

The governorship candidate urged the people to ignore any such rumuor of rift, describing it as satanic.

Oyetola said he would have ignored the rumor but for the sensitivity of the Thursday election, it is important to trash the mischief.

He commended the people of the state for turning out well and for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during last Saturday’s governorship election.

He urged them to resist every provocation from the opposition who are currently exhibiting desperation. The people should not give them any room to truncate the relative peace the state is experiencing.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, Osun East Campaign Director-General, Oyetola said the people of the state had demonstrated a high level of democratic culture in the most keenly-contested election in Nigeria.

According to him: “The Oyetola Campaign Organization commend the steadfastness of the people despite the commoditization of votes by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

We are aware of the votes buying and selling strategy of the PDP. We are proud that the people are resisting the provocation and temptation to sell their conscience.

“We appeal to the people to be vigilant and ready to jealously guard their votes on Thursday as the PDP have commenced massive commoditization of peoples mandate through massive purchase of voter cards,” Famurewa said.