Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has commended journalists in the state for the balanced and fair reportage of government activities, in line with the ethics of the profession.

Oyetola said that Nigerian journalists, particularly those in Osun, had demonstrated high sense of professionalism by acknowledging good governance through balanced and unbiased reportage of his administration’s efforts at bettering the lives of Osun people.

The governor said this during the 2019 Press Week of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun Council, where he was installed as the Grand Patron of the union on Friday, in Osogbo.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdullah Binuyo, appealed to media practitioners in the country to hold firmly to the tenets and ethics of the profession by being fair, balanced, accurate and prompt in their reportage.

He also implored them to continue to respect their constitutional roles as the watchdog of the society and shun sensationalism in the discharge of their duties.

Oyetola said that the decision to accept the offer as grand patron of the union was borne out of mutual trust and respect between his administration and the media.

The governor said that his doors were always open for journalists to cross-check facts and offer balanced reportage of his administration’s activities.

In his remarks, Mr Kehinde Ayantunji, the state NUJ Chairman, acknowledged the support of the governor for the union, describing him as a man of honour and integrity, who is passionate about the development of the state.

“As our grand patron, I assure you that NUJ, Osun council, will continue to place honour and integrity above any other consideration.