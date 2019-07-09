Olaniyi Ajibola, Osogbo

Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has implored corps members posted to the state for the mandatory 12-month national service to never cut corners by taking the back door to success, urging them to place premium on the dignity of labour.

Oyetola enjoined them to follow the honourable path that would make them worthy ambassadors of the nation and responsible citizens as well.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola, said this at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Camp, Ede, during the end of the three-week orientation programme for the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream 1 corps members.

He advised them to get prepare for the future through productive engagements that are of immense value to their families and the nation at large, adding that “as you begin another journey of life, always thrive to contribute your quota meaningfully to the growth and stability of our nation and build a worthy future for yourself, and the coming generation.

“As you all know that our country is presently facing serious security challenges that require concerted efforts to solve, you must always work towards peace and harmonious co-existence among the diverse people of Nigeria.

“Also, you must hold your host communities in high esteem and treat them with utmost respect for you to learn their culture and tradition as a way of fostering national cohesion.”

Earlier in his remarks, the NYSC state Coordinator, Adegoke Ayodele disclosed that 2, 401 corps members were deployed to the state out of which 70 per cent of them have been posted to various educational institutions to impact knowledge.

He therefore, charged the corps members to take skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme serious, adding that the programme is aimed at building the capacity of corps members and instilling an array of skills in them to be able to cope with unemployment in Nigeria.