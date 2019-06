Oyetola cancels LG chairmen Dubai trip to attend workshop

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has cancelled the planned foreign trip to Dubai for a workshop by local government chairmen in the state.

The order to stop the trip is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Adeniyi Adeshina.

According to Oyetola, although the trip was approved in 2018 by the former administration in the state, embarking on trip now is not auspicious.

The governor said though it was desirable to continue to expose government officials to capacity building, the financial situation of the state government at present did not permit such.

Oyetola, however, assured public officers in the state that they would continue to be given the benefit of training at the appropriate time when the financial situation of the state permits.

The chairmen of 68 local government areas and local council development areas were billed to travel to the United Arab Emirates for a 10-day workshop.

It was also gathered that preparations for the foreign trip started during the administration of former Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, but was delayed till now due to lack of funds.

Meanwhile, some local government workers in the state have commended the governor for suspending the foreign trip.

A senior local government staff in one of the local governments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the directive of the governor suspending the trip was commendable.

He said the local government chairmen were only interested in using the trip to enrich their pockets and not for any serious workshop, adding that “I wonder why they have to travel to Dubai for a workshop when the same workshop can be organized here.

“I personally commend the governor for giving the directive and I hope the money for the trip will be used to do something meaningful.”