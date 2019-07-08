Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Executive Secretary of the Osun state Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr. Niyi Ogini on Monday said the state government has approved the immediate release of the take- off grant of N150 million to ensure effectiveness in health insurance operations in the state.

Dr. Ogini, who disclosed this to newsmen in Osogbo, said the current administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has also ensured that provisions for equitable grants from state, local government areas and local council development authorities are captured in the 2019 budget of the state.

“The grant would be used for the establishment of the Osun state health insurance business and zonal offices across the 68 local government areas and the local council development authorities.

“Also, the grant would be used for the employment of ad hoc personnel, provision of operational vehicles, conduct of vulnerable research and enrolment of the vulnerable population among others.

“The instalment of necessary ICT infrastructure for health insurance operations as well as conducting advocacy and sensitisation of different sectors of population with capacity building,” Ogini said.

According to him, the state government had released the circular for the commencement of the deduction of the premium of 1.5 per cent of basic salary of public servants and also three per cent contribution of government to public servants premium which is to be prepared with their salaries.

He noted that the essence of the deduction was to ensure that citizens of the state have equitable access to healthcare services and also adequate distribution of health facilities within the State.

Oginni advised civil servants in the state to go get the enrolment form which would be provided by the agency in order to benefit from the health scheme.

He added that quality healthcare is the basic right of the citizenry which they must not be denied, adding that the scheme would help to protect subscribers against financial risks, adding that “the system would ensure that the cost of using the services does not put people at the risk of financial harm.”

The executive secretary said the informal sector participants would pay an affordable premium of N12, 066 per year while N57, 600 per year would also cover for a family plan.

He said the mode of informal sector contribution would be made flexible in a way to encourage maximum participation in the scheme.

Speaking on the benefits of establishing the scheme, he said the scheme would ensure that all residents of the state have access to effective, qualitative and affordable health services.

He added that it would serve as an avenue to garner more funds for healthcare from the formal and informal sectors with a lesser burden on the government and to guarantee that the money spent procures better quality of health services for the people

Oginni however, said religious bodies and other philanthropists would be given opportunity to contribute to the state health fund by paying premium to have access to needed health care.