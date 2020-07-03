As the upcoming Ogun State Local Government elections continues to gather momentum, Lanre Oyegbola, a marketing communications practitioner, has joined the race for the chairmanship of Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

Oyegbola, who is of the famous Shodipo Dynasty, is a registered member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 1 in the local council area, has promised to bring real transformation and development to the constituency.

In a statement he personally signed, Oyegbola said that the cardinal programmes of his administration will include upgrade of existing infrastructure and provision of additional ones, qualitative education, excellent healthcare, economic growth and job creation, improved security, and better welfare for the people of the local government area.

According to him, the local council requires a quixotic and purposeful leader with entrepreneurial background to catapult it to becoming the most outstanding in the entire state. This he said will be achieved with the support of the people and by harnessing the potentials.

He said: “Abeokuta North Local Government needs a visionary servant-leader who will represent the aspirations of the people and communities; someone who puts people before politics; with a clear vision for the future of the local government and its people, a man who brings real life experiences from business and community roles.

“I personify these aspirations and positive changes that the people are yearning for; and this is why I am offering myself as a servant of my people.”

As a committed democrat and progressive politician, the APC aspirant assured the people of Abeokuta North Local Government that he will be available to listen to their concerns, explore innovative solutions and seek opportunities to deliver optimal democratic gains at all times.

Oyegbola assured the people that if voted into office in the forthcoming election, he will work for the progress, prosperity and overall development of the people and communities.

“I commit to promoting the good of our people through real transformation in our wards, towns and villages. I pledge to preserve the dignity of every Abeokuta North LGA native. I promise to make the people a priority and the focus of my administration,” he added.

The APC chieftain further emphasised that he would leverage his private sector experience to attract investments to the local government area. This will create jobs, thereby stemming unemployment, especially amongst the youths.

Aside attending prestigious institutions and working in reputable organisations, Oyegbola has built a distinguished career in marketing communications spanning corporate strategy, business development, advertising and media. He also has a passion for mentoring young entrepreneurs.

He served as Executive Director at Verdant Zeal Group, a leading marketing communications company in Lagos, before setting up Boomerang Havas Africa. He holds an MSc. in Marketing from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.