Adewale Momoh, Akure

Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye has been announced as the new Olowo of Owo.

The Olowo-elect emerged winner on Friday after he garnered 14 votes out of 15 votes during the electoral process done at the Olowo’s palace.

The votes were cast by the Senior Omo-Olowos (kingmakers).

Those who contested the throne alongside Gbadegesin, a civil servant, are Princes Ogunoye Akinola Olawamide; Ogunoye Philip Adegoke Adegbite; Olatunde Aragun Ogunoye; Ogunoye Adekolajo; Ogunoye Olanrewaju Adelotan; Ogunoyeyi Ajibade Gbadegesin; Ogunoye Olatunde Aragun; Ogunoye Olugbemiga Peter and Ajike Olatubosun Oluwayemi.

Others are Olagbegi Mowasola; Ogunoye Michael Gboyega; Olateru-Olagbegi Adesuyi; Olateru-Olagbegi Olaleke; Ogunoye Emmanuel Ademola; Ogunoye Adegboyega Victor; Ajike Charles Adedayo; Ogunoye Monday Ogundeji and Ogunoye Olanrewaju Bernard.

The emergence of the Olowo-elect is coming four months after the demise of the late Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi who died in the early hours of April 17, 2019.