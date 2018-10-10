Owie, Ihonvbere, Obahiagbon others get National Assembly tickets

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has announced the results of primary elections into the National Assembly positions with Patrick Obahiagbon emerging the senatorial candidate for Edo South senatorial while Commissioner for Finance, John Inegbedion emerged as the winner for Edo Central Senatorial Districts defeating former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Ikhariale.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) also announced Dr Ese Owie as its Edo South Senatorial District candidate while Hon Pius Alile emerged as the House of Representatives candidate for Egor/Ikpobha Okha federal constituency and Pharmacist Uyi Oriakhi clinched the house of assembly for Egor to fly the ticket of the ADP.

Owie told journalists that he was sure of victory at the general elections next year adding that he would bring fresh air into the representation of Edo South in the Senate. “I am coming because I have fresh ideas to bring into the Senate on behalf of Edo South Senatorial District. I am sure of victory”

Announcing the APC results at the party Secretariat, Chairman of the Committee for the primaries, Hajia Farida Suleman Odangi declared Patrick Obahiagbon as winner of Edo South senatorial ticket with total votes of 90,140 to beat his opponent, Empkpae Erhabor.

She also declared that Prof. Julius Ihonvbere was winner of Owan federal constituency primary election, just as she said Dennis Idahosa clinched the party ticket to represent Ovia federal constitiency.

Others according to her are Iyoha Osaigbovo (Oredo) who polled 18,191 votes, Joseph Ikpea (Esan North East/ Esan South East) who got 9,328 to defeat three other aspirants, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, (Ikpoba-Okha) who was the sole candidate and got 32,325, Johnson Oghuma, (Etsako) federal constituency among others.

Meanwhile, tension is mounting in the state over the non release of the result of the Akoko Edo Federal constituency due to alleged violence in some areas. The battle for the ticket is between the incumbent, Hon Peter Akpatason and the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto.