“Over 8,000 Nigerians reported side effects from AstraZeneca Vaccine” -Minister gives update

No fewer than 8,439 persons across the country have reported mild side effects after they received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This was disclosed by the government, through its healthcare agency, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking during a press conference, NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib, said those who reported severe side effects were less than 100, adding that there has been no record of death or blood clots associated with the distribution of the vaccine.

“Out of over a million persons given the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, 8,439 persons have suffered mild adverse events following immunization (AEFI), and 52 persons moderate to severe adverse events on receiving the jab,” Shuaib said.

“While the mild reactions include body pains and swelling, the moderate to severe adverse events presented were fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions.”

“Furthermore, as a result of this overall programme review to meet the challenges of global vaccine demand and supply mismatch, and the late commencement of the vaccination in some states, we are expanding the eligibility period between the first and second doses of the vaccine from 12 weeks to between eight to 12 weeks.

“This is still in line with the scientific recommendation provided by the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE on immunisation) that the two doses of the vaccine be given at an interval of eight to 12 weeks.”