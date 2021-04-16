Over 400 hospitalised from Kano ‘expired’ drinks — Daily Times Nigeria

After consuming expired drinks in Kano State last week, at least ten people have been reported dead and more than 400 others are reportedly hospitalized.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed this to journalists on Thursday, 50 patients have been admitted to hospitals for kidney-related care as a result of the killer drinks’ consumption.

Tsanyawa said the affected people are being treated in government hospitals and warned residents of the state not to drink expired juice or other beverages during Ramadan to prevent disastrous consequences.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Health recently announced the outbreak of a mysterious disease linked to the ingestion of tainted juices,” he said.

“Consumption of these fake or substandard items has serious consequences for the kidneys and other essential organs.”

The Consumer Protection Council is investigating the incident and performing searches in state markets, according to the commissioner.

READ ALSO: Updated: Buhari returns, says: I have high expectations from IGP, service chiefs

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that four persons were confirmed dead and 189 others hospitalized after consuming the expired juice in the state.

The National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its preliminary report, said the poison came from expired sachet water and a locally produced juice.

The incident came to public notice after hundreds of people were hospitalised with cases of frequent vomiting, dizziness, and blood in urination at Kano metropolis.