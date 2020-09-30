Over 40 firms bid for INEC electronic voting machine

By Tunde Opalana

Over forty companies have signified intention to provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Electronic Voting Machines in readiness for experimenting e-voting option, Daily Times gathered.

This will enable the Commission to assess the available technology for electronic voting possibilities in the country.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye in a statement said “following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to invite the original manufacturers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) around the world for a virtual or practical demonstration to enable the Commission to evaluate the available technology for the purposes of electronic voting, over forty companies indicated interest and have been invited for a live presentation.

“So far, eight companies have made presentations through a combination of physical and virtual means, before an audience of Commission members, a team of Directors and ICT Staff. Each company had thirty minutes for its presentation while the question and answer session was also allocated thirty minutes.”

He said the Commission will continue to update Nigerians on the ongoing process in line with its efforts to deepen the use of technology in elections.

