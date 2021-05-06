Online Courses for Top Executives

Over 2000 pastor storm Ebonyi state to pray for Gov Umahi over insecurity

6th May 2021
Add Comment
by Ada Ada
Ebonyi

Over two thousand Pastors have embarked on fasting and praying in Ebonyi State for Governor David Nweze Umahi, Citizen Observer is reporting.

READ ALSO: Nigerians in South Africa protest against delay, high cost of passport processing

It was gathered that the one-week fasting and prayers were organized by Ebonyi State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, following the insecurity ravaging the country.

You may also like

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

Leave a Comment