Over 2000 pastor storm Ebonyi state to pray for Gov Umahi over insecurity

Over two thousand Pastors have embarked on fasting and praying in Ebonyi State for Governor David Nweze Umahi, Citizen Observer is reporting.

It was gathered that the one-week fasting and prayers were organized by Ebonyi State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, following the insecurity ravaging the country.