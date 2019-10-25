The Edo State Government has said that over 1500 youths are expected to attend the Alaghodaro Youth summit, holding on November 11, as part of events lined up for the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit.

The summit is being organised to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s third year anniversary and would attract captains of industries, investors, youths, women groups, among others, who will converge on Benin City, from November 8 to 12.

Synergy between legislature, executive for betterment of Nigerians – Gbajabiamila

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the Alaghodaro Summit themed ‘Delivering to Our People, The Next Level’ would provide fresh perspectives on how the state government is building a total society, with reforms producing a multi-dimensional impact that is transforming lives across the state.

He said the youth summit, with the sub-theme, ‘Creating Sustainable Employment Opportunities, will hold on November 8, and will include an exhibition by thriving businesses in the state as well as a job summit, where talented and skilled youths have the opportunity of getting immediate employment.

According to him, “For the Alaghodaro Youth Summit, we would have an exhibition, where we would showcase the impact of Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs). The partners are expected to showcase how the partnership with the state government has helped in creating employment and skills development opportunities.”

Head, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare said 1500 persons are expected at the Alaghodaro Youth summit, which will be jointly organized by the agency, Jobberman and BusinessDay.

She added: “With over 1500 youths candidates expected to participate in the Job Summit and Fair, employers within the state and beyond would come in to interview candidates who will have the opportunity of getting immediate employment.

“Over 300 vacant roles would also be filled on that day for the National Sports Festival (NSF), which will be holding in the state, next year.”