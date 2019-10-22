Zhengzhou – More than 120 secondary school students from 105 countries will compete in the finals of a Chinese language proficiency competition in the following 10 days, the committee on Tuesday said.



The 12th “Chinese Bridge” contest for non-Chinese secondary school students will be held in Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China’s Henan Province.



The final rounds will result in awards through competitions, including speech contests and talent shows.



Some of the contestants will also have the opportunity to visit the Shaolin Temple, Longmen Grottoes and other historical sites in Henan.



From March to September, the preliminary rounds of this year’s contest were completed around the world, and outstanding contestants can come to China to compete in the finals with accompanying teachers.