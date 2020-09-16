Over 10,000 sign petition seeking travel ban against El-Rufai & family

At least ten thousand Nigerians have signed a petition on change.com in less than 24 hours, demanding the United Kingdom, European Parliament, and European Union to place a travel ban on the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, due to the killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna as well as his alleged poor human rights record.

The petition comes on the heels of travel restrictions placed on politicians deemed complicit in election fraud recently announced by the US Government.

Recall that el-Rufai has been a subject of intense criticism in recent memory following his invitation and subsequent dis-invitation by the Nigerian Bar Association to speak at its 60th annual conference which held virtually few weeks ago.

Thousands of lawyers had signed a petition demanding the immediate removal of el-Rufai as a speaker at the conference.

The lawyers held that a man who has a track record of human rights violations and has been unable or unwilling to manage the wanton killings in his backyard had no business pontificating on the subject matter of citizenship, which was central to the theme of the conference.

El-Rufai was subsequently removed from the NBA conference in the wake of the public outrage seeking his dis-invitation.

Reno Omokri, who initiated the petition said el-Rufai’s continued indifference towards the killing of Christians under his watch, his threat that international election observers in his state would leave in body bags, and his son, Bello’s threat to gang-rape a Twitter user’s mother are all reasons to deny him travel access to democratic countries around the world.

The petition reads, “Nasir el-Rufai is a threat to the peace and security of Nigeria for many reasons chief of which are that: On December 3, 2016, he admitted that he paid killer herdsmen who killed Nigerian citizens because they were of the same ethnicity as him. Since that admission, there has been an intense escalation of the killings of mostly Christians in Kaduna, and on August 25, 2020, suspected herdsmen abducted seven schoolchildren and their teacher from Prince Academy, in Kaduna. They have not been seen or heard of since then.

“On September 8, 2014, Nasir el-Rufai falsely accused former President Jonathan and then President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of founding and funding Boko Haram to the tune of N50 billion.

On January 27, 2013, he insulted the Lord Jesus Christ on Twitter.

“On February 6, 2019, he threatened foreign observers, including observers from the EU and UK with death, warning that they would return in “body bags”, should they intervene in Nigeria.

“On July 15, 2012, Nasir el-Rufai said, and I quote “We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.” This threat has been carried out in Southern Kaduna where there is an ongoing genocide of Christians under el-Rufai’s watch.

“On August 23, 2019, he charged the Anglican Bishop of Zaria province of Kaduna, Abiodun Ogunyemi, for defamation.

“Nasir el-Rufai circulated an email referring to Southern Nigerian women as whores.

On April 13, 2020, proving that the Apple does not fall far from the tree, his son, Bello el-Rufai threatened to gang rape the mother of a Southern Christian woman, proving that the idea that Southern women are “whores” is well established in the el-Rufai household.

“On April 24, 2019, another of his sons, Bashir el-Rufai, described the pogrom against Igbos as “sweet”.

“It is for this reason that Nigerian citizens call on the government of the United Kingdom and the European Union Presidency to follow the lead of the United States and place a visa ban on Nasir el-Rufai, who is scheming to become Nigeria’s President, to prevent a Rwandan style genocide in Nigeria.”