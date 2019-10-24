Authorities of the Bells University of Technology, Ota in Ogun says it has neither tolerance for “sex for the marks” nor “money for marks” misconduct.



Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sango-Ota.



NAN reports that this position of the university is coming on the wake of a video documentary by BBC which indicted some lecturers of two universities in West Africa of misconduct of such nature.



Recall also that Prof. Richard Akindele of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for same offence of sex for marks scandal in 2018.



“This institution is strongly against sex for mark or money for mark misconduct and such thing has never happened within the university,’’ Ojediran said.



The VC said that the institution has a staff and students disciplinary committee which looks into any form of allegation of misconduct on its campus.



Ojediran further said that the institution has counsellors that advice and guide students towards the right path.



The don said that the university ensures that more than one lecturer handle a lecture as a means to check such misconduct.

Ojediran suggested that both private and public institutions should introduce a dedicated or secret line where students can report any form of sexual misconduct to tackle the phenomenon.

(NAN)